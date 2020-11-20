(The Center Square) – Georgia plans to certify its general election results Friday after a weeklong hand recount, audit and attempted legal roadblock.
The Georgia secretary of state's office announced it will finalize the Nov. 3 election results Friday. The results show presumptive President-elect Joe Biden was the winner in Georgia. Biden defeated President Donald Trump by more than 12,000 votes.
Two U.S. Senate races in Georgia – Republican incumbent David Perdue versus Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff and Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler versus Democrat Raphael Warnock – still will be headed to runoff elections in January. Those races will determine which party holds the majority in the U.S. Senate moving forward.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ordered a full hand recount and audit of the presidential race last week to confirm the state's initial election results. Trump and Biden both picked up votes in the hand recount as four counties discovered batches of unreported votes.
U.S. District Court Judge Steven Grimberg on Thursday denied attorney Lin Wood's request to suspend the certification and initiate another hand recount.