(The Center Square) — A global agriscience technology manufacturer plans to invest nearly $35 million to launch a campus in Jasper County.
Profile Products, based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, plans to produce wood-based erosion control technologies and horticulture substrates at the new plant. The company, which employs more than 500 globally, plans to create 80 new jobs as part of the project.
"For this project, the state will provide Georgia Quick Start training, valued at approximately $74,500," Jessica Atwell, a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications specialist, told The Center Square. The state did not provide any other incentives.
Profile Products manufactures engineered materials used in horticulture, erosion control, sports turf and other specialty applications to "sequester carbon," conserve water and improve vegetation growth.
The first phase of the facility development is expected to be complete and operational next month. Economic development officials say it represents only an initial $35 million investment in the state and that the company plans to further develop the facility over the next three years.
"Agribusiness is a core industry in Georgia, and we're excited for Profile to begin manufacturing their solutions-oriented products in the state," Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said in an announcement. "From erosion control that protects water resources through sustainable methods to improving soil used in horticulture facilities, the products that Profile will manufacture in Georgia will increase the quality of life for communities far and wide."