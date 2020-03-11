(The Center Square) – Year-over-year tax revenue grew by 4.2 percent in February, according to numbers released by the Georgia Department of Revenue.
February's net tax collections totaled $1.35 billion, a $54.9 million increase over February 2019. Fiscal year to date, Georgia has collected $15.56 billion in taxes, a 1.2 percent year-over-year increase.
The largest year-over-year percentage increase for February was the amount of corporate income tax collected. Collections for the month totaled $25 million, a 44.1 percent increase when compared with February 2019.
The individual income tax collected increased 15.4 percent when compared with February 2019. Georgia collected $541.5 million in individual income tax for the month.
Motor fuel tax revenue also saw a year-over-year increase, with the state bringing in $6.6 million for the month – a 4.4 percent increase compared with February 2019.
Gross sales and use tax collections were relatively flat – down 0.1 percent when compared with February 2019. Gross sales and use tax collections totaled $964.9 million.
Collections of the ad valorem tax – the tax revenue from motor vehicle sales – were down 23.6 percent year over year. Motor vehicle tag and title fees dropped 8.6 percent.