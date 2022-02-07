(The Center Square) – Georgia collected nearly $3 billion in taxes for the third consecutive month, according to Gov. Brian Kemp's office.
The state collected $2.95 billion in taxes in January, slightly less than the $2.98 billion collected in December. It was 16.7% more than what Georgia collected in January 2021.
January's tax collections brought the state's fiscal year 2022 total to $17.8 billion, which represents a $2.70 billion year-over-year increase.
Individual income tax collections were $1.74 billion last month, a 21% increase over January 2021.
Gross sales-and-use tax collections increased by $207.2 million (15.3%) compared with January 2021. Net sales-and-use taxes increased by $100.2 million (14.5%).
The adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments reached $766 million, representing a 16.5% increase over January 2021. Net Corporate income tax collections increased by 0.2% over the year.
Motor fuel tax collections for last month increased by $11 million (7%) from January 2021, and motor vehicle tag and title fees increased by 7.9%.