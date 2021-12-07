(The Center Square) – Georgia's net tax collections in November amounted to $2.29 billion, a 17% increase compared with collections in November 2020, Gov. Brian Kemp's office said.
November's tax collections brought the state's fiscal year 2022 total to $11.87 billion, which represents a $1.7 billion year-over-year increase.
Individual income tax collections were $1.22 billion last month, a 19% increase over November 2020.
Gross sales-and-use tax collections increased by $208.6 million (18.6%) compared with November 2020. Net sales-and-use taxes increased by $154.5 million (30%).
The adjusted sales tax distribution to local governments reached $654.2 million, representing a 9.7% increase over November 2020. Motor fuel taxes increased by $13.4 million (8.4%) from last year.
Net Corporate income tax collections (down $26.6 million) and motor vehicle tag and title fees (down $1.5 million) dropped from their November 2020 totals.