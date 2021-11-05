(The Center Square) – Georgia filed a lawsuit Friday against the Biden administration's workforce COVID-19 vaccination mandate, Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said.
The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) published its emergency temporary standard rule Thursday, requiring all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their staff is fully vaccinated or test unvaccinated workers weekly for COVID-19.
Carr said the rule is an overreach of the OSHA's authority and conflicts with the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The lawsuit contends the OSHA did not comply with the standards for issuing an emergency temporary standard.
"This unlawful mandate is yet another example of the Biden administration's complete disregard for the Constitutional rights afforded to our state and our citizens," Carr said. "The federal government has no authority to force healthcare decisions on Georgia's companies and its employees under the guise of workplace safety. We are fighting back against this unprecedented abuse of power to stop this mandate before it causes irreparable harm to our state and its economy."
The emergency temporary standard is part of President Joe Biden's six-pronged plan released in September to respond to the delta variant of COVID-19. It calls for increasing vaccination numbers and testing, enacting mask and vaccine mandates, mobilizing booster shots and antibody treatments, and providing more aid to businesses.
Georgia was joined by Florida and Alabama and a group of private employers in filing Friday's lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals. The state also leads a lawsuit with Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia against the administration vaccine mandate for federal contractors.
"In addition to vilifying Americans for their personal choices, Joe Biden's vaccine mandates are unlawful and a recipe for economic disaster," Kemp said. "With inflation skyrocketing, the supply chain screeching to a halt, and job creators across the country desperately searching for more workers, Biden is pouring gasoline on a fire. This federal government power-grab defies reason, and Attorney General Carr and I will not allow this administration to force hardworking Georgians to choose between their livelihoods and this vaccine."