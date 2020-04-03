(The Center Square) – A statewide stay-at-home order in Georgia goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday. Residents will be expected to shelter in place through April 13.
Gov. Brian Kemp's order, issued this week after increasing pressure to do so met with days of resistance from the governor, allows people to leave their homes to engage in "essential services," work in "critical infrastructure" and engage in "minimum basic operations."
What does that mean?
Essential services you can leave your home for include:
• Getting needed services and supplies for your household, such as groceries or takeout from a restaurant;
• Going to a medical appointment or pharmacy;
• Leaving to exercise, as long as you remain 6 feet away from anyone who does not live in your household.
Critical infrastructure jobs – Georgia is using the Department of Homeland Security guidelines – you can leave your home for include the following fields:
• Health care and public health;
• Law enforcement, public safety and first responders;
• Food and agriculture;
• Energy;
• Water and wastewater;
• Transportation and logistics;
• Public works and infrastructure support services;
• Communications and information technology;
• Critical manufacturing.
For a more exhaustive list, read Homeland Security's guidance.
Minimum basic operation entities must follow social distancing rules and comply with 20 requirements, which are detailed in Kemp's executive order. Minimum basic operations are limited to:
• Activities needed to maintain the value of a business, establishment, nonprofit or organization and provide services, manage inventory, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, or related functions.
• Activities needed to facilitate employees or volunteers to work remotely.
• Working outside without regular contact with other people, such as delivery services and landscapers.
Businesses expected to close at this time include bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, theaters, live performances venues, amusement parks, estheticians, tattoo parlors, beauty shops and parlors, barbers shops and massage therapists.
Restaurants and private social clubs can't offer dine-in services but are allowed to offer take-out, curbside and delivery services. Hospitals, health-care facilities, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are allowed to offer dine-in services.
Other items of note:
• Violating the stay-at-home will result in a warning from law enforcement and could put you at risk for a misdemeanor charger.
• Church and funeral services can take place only if the gathering is fewer than 10 people at a time and those in attendance are practicing social distancing.
• You can visit state parks and play sports outside, including golf, as long as there are no gatherings of 10 or more people and those participating remain 6 feet apart.