(The Center Square) – Sen. Jack Hill, Georgia’s longest-serving state senator, died Monday at the age of 75.
Hill, a Republican from Reidsville, was first elected to the Senate in 1990. He was found dead by his staff in his legislative office Monday, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.
“Today, the Senate lost a true public servant in every meaning of the word, Sen. Jack Hill,” a Senate news release said.
Hill was the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which develops the state’s budget each year. He also was the vice chairman of the Senate Rules Committee and served on the Natural Resources and the Environment and Regulated Industries and Utilities committees.
During his tenure, Hill successfully pushed for early voting laws, a state tax job credit and park and recreation rehabilitation.
Many of his colleagues said they will remember him as a friend.
“There is not a member of the Legislature whose life was not touched in some way by Jack,” President Pro Tempore Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, said in a statement. “Whether it was providing insight into a budgetary need for their district, or by just being a friend to lean on, you could always count on Jack to be there.”
"Georgia lost a gentle giant today," Gov. Brian Kemp said. "Jack Hill was one of the kindest, most thoughtful people I ever served with. His loss is devastating to our state, but he leaves behind an unmatched legacy of hard work and public service."
Hill leaves behind a wife, three children and seven grandchildren.
“The Senate will continue to lift up his family and loved ones during this time, and we encourage all who had had the privilege to know him to do the same,” the Senate news release said.