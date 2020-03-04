State of Georgia employees would be eligible for three weeks of paid leave after the birth, adoption or foster-care placement of a child under legislation filed this week.
House Bill 1094 was filed by state Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens. It would provide the paid leave to state employees, regardless of gender, with at least six months of creditable service. According to a news release, the bill would apply to 246,000 state employees.
“We created a paid parental leave benefit for employees of the Georgia House of Representatives earlier this year and feel it's important to extend this benefit to the rest of the state’s hardworking employees,” said House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, who unveiled the legislation with Gaines at a news conference Tuesday. “I commend Representative Gaines for taking the lead on this important initiative, which puts families first and reaffirms our commitment to a culture of life in Georgia.”
The paid benefit is limited to once in any 12-month period, and it does not affect an employee’s accrued leave or rights under any family medical leave policy.
“As we seek to recruit and retain the best and brightest employees to serve Georgia’s citizens, this is an important step in helping our employees maintain a healthy work-life balance,” Gaines said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the General Assembly and the leadership of our state agencies to implement this new paid parental leave benefit.”
The bill is awaiting assignment to a House committee.
House Minority Leader Bob Trammell's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In December, President Donald Trump signed legislation extending a paid parental leave benefit to 2.1 million civilian employees of the federal government.
– The Center Square