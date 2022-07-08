(The Center Square) — A state lawmaker is helping a private company find actors and actresses during an open casting call event for a trio of Savannah-based film projects.
On Tuesday, the Georgia Media Services Office distributed a media advisory on behalf of Rep. Carl Gilliard, D-Savannah. Gilliard is partnering with Bill Marinella Casting to potentially cast actors and actresses in roles on "Fear the Walking Dead," "Cave Dweller" and "Pax."
The casting call is open to those at least 10 years old. "The casting company will photograph individuals, and individuals are encouraged to 'dress to impress' or dress casual," the media advisory said.
When asked why a state lawmaker is promoting a casting call for a television project and how this is a state lawmaker's responsibility, even one on the film commission, the Georgia Media Services Office forwarded the request to Gilliard, who told The Center Square he regularly works to connect residents with film opportunities.
"I am constantly promoting film productions in the Savannah area that give local residents an opportunity to get involved with this robust, job-producing industry," Gilliard told The Center Square. "As most Georgians and our media know, our state has produced some of the largest blockbuster films in the last decade, and Savannah is a huge contributor to this industry.
"As a state representative, I work closely with the Savannah Regional Film Commission to identify ways to connect people with these job opportunities, including hosting this open casting event with the Garden City Empowerment Center to meet this need," Gilliard added. "The Georgia film tax credits create a ripple effect in bringing tax revenue not only to the state but also to the Savannah area by hiring local cast and crew and utilizing local hotels, businesses and services as much as possible."
Gilliard did not confirm whether any taxpayer dollars were going toward the effort. In 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Gilliard to the Georgia Film, Music, and Digital Entertainment Commission.