(The Center Square) — A state agency has approved funding to help convert a former St. Marys airport into an industrial park and create dozens of jobs.
The OneGeorgia Authority approved the more than $2.3 million in Rural Innovation Grant funding to rehabilitate the airport, which closed in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks because of its close proximity to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
The city of Saint Marys and the Camden County Joint Development Authority (JDA) "developed a competitive idea that will bring our former airport back to life as a job-producing development," said Rep. Steven Sainz, R-St. Marys, in an announcement. "This state investment is the perfect example of how coming together and promoting professional economic development works."
The JDA and the city plan to use these funds for site preparation, infrastructure, professional services and contingencies. According to a news release, the project will create 195 jobs and retain another 30 jobs.
Officials say the industrial park, located near the St. Marys Railroad, will support new and expanding industrial projects in Camden County, and a pair of companies plan to locate within the park.
A veteran-owned steel building manufacturer, PEMB-USA, recently moved from Florida and plans to expand its operations at the site. A modular building manufacturer, SG Blocks, is also building a new plant.
The estimated $38 million capital investment should be completed by June 2023. The city will provide local funding through a Tax Allocation District bond.