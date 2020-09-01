(The Center Square) – Georgia accumulated more than $900 million in COVID-19-related expenses during the first four months of the pandemic, according to an updated report sent to the federal government.
The interim expense report, which runs from March 1 through June 30, specifies the costs by categories.
States were asked to file the reports to the federal government because the expenses are being paid through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
While $4.1 billion was earmarked for Georgia in the measure, the state received $3.5 billion for the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), which must be used for recovery efforts.
Large municipalities also received a total of more than $600 million directly for the federal government. The state reported transferring about $370 million to smaller local governments.
Georgia’s most significant expenses were public health and medical costs, as the state fights to contain the novel coronavirus. According to the expense report, the state and local governments have spent about $155 million on public health and about $348 million on medical expenses – 53 percent of expenses.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 2.3 million COVID-19 tests had been conducted statewide as of Tuesday.
States also were required to stock up on personal protective equipment meant to shield people from the contagious virus as businesses and other establishments continue to operate.
About $45 million was spent paying overtime to first responders and public health employees.
DeKalb County spent the most on its public workers. According to the report, the payroll expenses cost the county more than $18 million from March 1 through June 30.
Georgia also spent about $5 million to operate remotely. Atlanta accumulated over $1 million in costs labeled as “improvements to telework capabilities of public employees.”
About $1.8 million was spent on distance learning when the 2019-2020 school year ended in late May. Most school districts resumed classes last month.
Georgia said it spent nearly $11 million on economic support, 82 percent of which was accumulated by Fulton County.
The final quarterly reports for CRF recipients are due Sept. 21.