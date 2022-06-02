(The Center Square) — Several state Senate committees will explore topics ranging from the electrification of transportation to how the state can support growth at historically Black colleges and universities.
The Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation, established by Senate Resolution 463 and running until the end of the year, will, in part, explore how to build electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state. Georgia officials have announced more than 20 EV-related projects since 2020.
Rivian Automotive plans to build a $5 billion plant along Interstate 20 in Morgan and Newton counties. Additionally, Hyundai Motor Group plans to invest more than $5.5 billion to build its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility, to be located along Interstate 16 in Bryan County and served by the Georgia Central Railway.
"It’s no secret that the electric vehicle industry has Georgia on its mind, which is why the creation of this committee is vital to preserving our state’s seat at the table," state Sen. Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, said in an announcement.
Meanwhile, the Interim Legislative Study Committee on Excellence, Innovation, and Technology at historically Black colleges and universities will examine growth challenges at HBCUs and how the state can help.
Other committees will explore the creation of a Georgia Cybersecurity Force (SR 741), the state’s school funding mechanism (SR 650), transparency in high school athletic associations (SR 802), Georgia’s music heritage (SR 477), "unsheltered homelessness" (SR 659) and food delivery apps (SR 428).
"Study committees allow the General Assembly to focus its policymaking on certain topics that are priorities for Georgians," Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan said in an announcement.