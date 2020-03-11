(The Center Square) – A bill that could increase the number of scholarships the Georgia Department of Education awards to special needs students is on its way to the House for review.
Senate Bill 386 would expand the eligibility requirements for the Georgia Special Needs Scholarship.
The Georgia Senate voted 33-22 on Tuesday in favor of the bill.
The scholarship gives parents with children who require special instruction under an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) an award equal to the state's cost per student to use for enrollment in a private school.
SB 386 would change the guidelines of the program to allow students who attended preschool in Georgia for one year to qualify for the scholarship. Current rules require one year of enrollment in a K-12 school.
The bill also would extend the program to students with disabilities identified under a 504 plan – a plan for how a child will have access to learning at school. Unlike an IEP, a 504 plan can apply to disabled students who can learn from a general curriculum but with accommodations.
The bill ensures the award will progress with the Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) as it changes and allows parents to dispute any discrepancies.
Supporters of school choice applauded the move Wednesday.
“We are excited that the Georgia Senate passed SB 386 and has opened the door of opportunity for students with special needs in our state to get the education they need," Georgia Center for Opportunity Vice President of Public Policy Buzz Brockway said. “We are hopeful the state House will follow suit and pass this as well.”
Because the scholarship is a re-direction of state funding for public schools, it does not incur any additional education cost for the state. However, if the bill becomes law, fiscal researchers said it may require the Department of Education to hire another analyst with a $100,000 salary to process the increase in applications. About 4 percent of qualified students use the scholarship to date.
“I believe in empowering families with the flexibility to choose private school options when it comes to providing access to specialized programs in special education,” Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said. “Our goal is to improve access for our students with special needs, and, by removing hurdles in the existing program that were too restrictive, families will now have access to a program that will better serve its original intent and overall mission.”
Critics of the bill said it allows parents to abuse the system by securing 504 plans for non-serious reasons, such as broken bones and infected toenails.
In response, the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Renee Unterman, R-Buford, has added a list of eligible conditions to an amended version of the bill.
Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, said the new guidelines also will enable affluent parents who can afford to pay for medical evaluations to abuse the program.
“Wealthy families have the knowledge, time and money to get these for any of their kids that are struggling in a way that middle and lower-income families, simply can't afford,” she said.