(The Center Square) – The Georgia Senate unanimously approved its proposal Thursday to spend $2.6 billion more in the current fiscal year than previously planned.
The Georgia General Assembly must review and approve spending changes for the remainder of fiscal year 2022 and approve a budget for fiscal 2023, which begins July 1.
Both chambers of the General Assembly must agree on a budget before the spending plan is sent to Gov. Brian Kemp for final approval. The Senate's proposal is slightly different from the House's plan for additional spending this year.
Kemp's budget proposal, released last month, reflected an overall $3 billion increase in spending. The House approved its updated plan Feb. 11, which closely mirrored the governor's.
The Senate allocated funding for rural downtown improvements, mental health, nurses and corrections officers' pay raises, parks, agriculture and nutrition. It also set aside $189.8 million for the state to match federal funding in Congress' $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, said the state could afford to increase spending because of its resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Georgia ended fiscal year 2021 on June 30 with a $3.7 billion surplus, according to a state financial report. State economist Jeffrey Dorfman said much of it was from growth in tax collections, as the federal government provided billions of dollars of aid in response to the pandemic.
Dorfman warned the current economic boost is short-lived. He said the state's revenue growth would flatten later this year because Georgians no longer would receive federal aid.
Budget leaders proposed spending $29.8 billion in fiscal 2022 and $30.2 billion in fiscal 2023. The current spending plan for fiscal 2022 is $27.2 billion.
Georgia is required to match 20% of the federal government's allocation to the state from the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed in November by President Joe Biden. Georgia has not received its share of federal funding yet, but Tillery said he wanted to earmark it before it's too late. About $166 million would be allocated from Georgia's general fund, and $23 million would come from the state's reserve fund.
The Senate has proposed spending $4 million to provide $2,000 bonuses to school nurses. The House proposal called for $1,000 bonuses. The Senate also wants to spend $26 million for incentive payments for nursing homes and $5 million to bolster nursing programs.
The Senate plan doubles the House plan in spending $14.9 million on state parks improvements and increases the House's pay increases for correction officers from $5,000 to $9,000.
Senate budget writers approved $20 million in rural downtown development grants and $1.6 million to increase mental health and bereavement services for children.
The Senate agreed with the House and governor's plans for other state employee raises and bonuses, state vehicles and maintenance and repair and upgrades for government buildings.
All three proposals restore more than $382 million in cuts to K-12 education and provide $93 million to K-12 schools to accommodate enrollment growth. The House approved spending $500 million on $5,000 raises for employees and $2,000 bonuses for teachers.
The Department of Public Safety would replace more than 300 vehicles. The state also would spend $188 million to replace 1,747 school buses over the next three years.
The proposals allocate additional funding to repair and upgrade state buildings. They include $432 million to roll out Kemp's $600 million plan to buy a newer prison and construct a new 3,000-bed prison and $45 million to move state agencies from a Peachtree Street building to Capitol Hill.
Lawmakers allocated money to fill new state positions and $150 million to pay out state worker's compensation claims that go as far back as 1982.
Georgia would spend $250 million more on Medicaid, including $8 million to create the state health care exchange, under Kemp's limited Medicaid expansion.
Georgia residents could receive more than $1.6 billion in tax refunds if the amended budget passes. The proposal gives single tax filers a $250 refund, heads of households $375 and $500 to couples that file jointly. The refunds will not come from the same pot of money set aside for the budget. Instead, they would come from the surplus at the end of fiscal 2021.
Budget writers in both chambers now must form a consensus on a final plan, which must be approved by the full General Assembly.