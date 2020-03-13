(The Center Square) – A bill that would raise the legal age to buy tobacco and vaping products to 21 years old has passed the Georgia Senate.
The measure, Senate Bill 375, also bans vaping on school property and requires schools to teach the “dangers” of the products.
The Senate voted unanimously Thursday in favor of the bill, 52-0.
The legal age requirement and the education portion of the legislation were added by Sen. Renee Unterman, R-Buford, to match a similar bill she filed during the session.
“We have had specific instances in Georgia of students who have vaped and who have lost either their lung capacity or been on ventilators, spent time in intensive care units and their lungs are damaged for the rest of their lives,” she said.
Current Georgia law, which was written in the pre-vaping era, allows anyone 18 and older to purchase tobacco products. The new age requirement would put Georgia in line with federal regulations. In December, President Donald Trump signed into law a bill that makes it illegal for Americans under 21 to buy nicotine products.
Products such as vapes, vaporizers, vape pens, hookah pens and electronic cigarettes became popular in the U.S. over the past decade but were not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration until 2016.
More than 5 million middle- and high-school students used vaping products in 2019, according to the FDA.
Sen. Jeff Mullis, R- Chickamauga, the main sponsor of the bill, said banning the products from school property would block underaged students from getting illegal access.
“If it is discovered, law enforcement or school officers would be allowed to obtain the vaping devices and destroy them eventually,” he said. “So we're trying to keep vaping out of hands.”
Proponents of vaping argue the products have helped traditional smokers wean off tobacco.
The measure now goes to the House.