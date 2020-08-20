(The Center Square) – Georgia has sold more than $1.13 billion in general obligation bonds to support school construction and transportation projects, among other uses.
The Georgia State Financing and Investment Commission approved the bond sale at its meeting Thursday.
Gov. Brian Kemp said the bonds are for repairs and renovations to existing facilities, to purchase equipment and to resolve the state's outstanding debt.
"This very successful bond sale allows us to continue to invest in critical renovations and repairs of capital projects all across the Peach State, ensuring previous investments in the state's existing facilities are preserved and that the facilities continue to meet both current and future needs of citizens, support economic growth, and provide job opportunities within Georgia's construction industry," Kemp said.
Borrowing money through general obligation bonds allows the state to spread the costs across multiple years instead of tapping into cash flow or current revenue to cover a project's expenses.
Georgia has an AAA bond rating, which is the highest credit rating a state can receive.
Kemp said the interest rate for the bonds – 1.5242 percent – was the lowest in the state's history of selling bonds.
Georgia law requires bonds to be used for construction or repair of state property and to generate loans for local governments or their entities.
The plan for the bonds was approved by the General Assembly through the fiscal year 2021 budget, which Kemp signed in late June.
The bond sale will provide more than $378 million for K-12 and other state schools, more than $302 million for University System of Georgia projects and more than $99 million for the Technical College System of Georgia.
"Providing state-of-the-art facilities and equipment to educate Georgia's elementary, secondary, and higher education students is an important component of preparing children and young adults for future employment opportunities," Kemp said.
The Department of Transportation plans to use more than $152 million from the bond sale for rail, road and bridge projects.
The state sold $1.03 billion in bonds in June 2019 to fund mostly higher education projects. The university system received $246 million and technical schools received more than $121 million. State primary and secondary schools received $199 million.