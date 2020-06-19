(The Center Square) – The Georgia Department of Labor said the preliminary unemployment rate for May was 2.9 percentage points lower than April's unemployment rate as more Georgians return to work after the lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.
May's unemployment rate was 9.7 percent, and 144,877 more people were employed than compared with April. Georgia’s labor force was reported at 4,900,139 for May, which was was up 5,743 people from April but down 186,179 from May 2019.
“I think we are going to continue to see big drops in the unemployment rate as Georgia continues to open back up,” GDOL Commissioner Mark Butler said. “We have to remember that the recent unemployment was not caused by an economic catalyst, but instead by a medical emergency. Those jobs are still out there for the most part.”
GDOL said the state has paid $6.15 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits over the past 13 weeks. Since March 21, more than $1.6 billion has been paid in regular state unemployment benefits, with the remainder of benefits coming from federal funding for various federal unemployment programs.
Initial unemployment claims were down 38 percent in May compared with April, GDOL said, but were up 3,964 percent compared with last year. Initial claims have declined in six of the past seven weeks.
“The decrease in regular weekly claims is indicative of a recovering workforce who are now ready to return to work,” Butler said. “We predict a continual decrease in these weekly claims as businesses return to pre-COVID conditions and Georgians increase their spending habits.”
A report released this week by the personal finance website WalletHub said Georgia's workforce was the slowest in the U.S. in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across three metrics: change in the number of initial unemployment claims in the latest week versus last year, change in the number of initial unemployment claims in the latest week versus the start of 2020, and change in the number of initial unemployment claims since the start of the COVID-19 crisis versus last year.
Georgia ranked 51st in recovered most since the start of the pandemic and 50th in recovered most in the latest week, which ended June 8.
The Georgia Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance has been cut almost in half since the pandemic started. As of Tuesday, the balance was $1.293 billion, down $1.254 billion – or 49 percent – from the March 24 balance of $2.547 billion, GDOL said.