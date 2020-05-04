(The Center Square) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday he plans to introduce a reform package that will make it easier for Georgians to re-enter the workforce.
Raffensperger’s plan will involve streamlining the process for professional licensing and extending the registration period for Georgia businesses, he said.
“This proposal will be a win-win-win,” he said. “There's a win for workers by making it easier for them to enter the workforce. It is a win for consumers because it will provide more competition and lower costs. And finally, it is a win for the state, getting more focused bang for its buck and protecting the health and safety of all Georgians.”
Georgians’ entrepreneurial spirit has not been dampened by the pandemic, according to Raffensperger.
More than 730,000 businesses have renewed their corporations in 2020. Since Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency March 14, nearly 25,000 requests for business licenses have been received by the secretary of state’s office, Raffensperger said.
Some malls and retail stores in the state reopened Monday, part of a series of moves to gradually reactivate Georgia’s economy.
Businesses such as salons, spas, barbershops and tattoo parlors that require employees or contractors to obtain professional licenses were allowed to reopen April 24.
“I think it makes sense for us to rely on the independent operators to make informed decisions about how to open up their businesses while serving their customers in a safe and smart way,” Raffensperger said. “But none of the changes that the reality that thousands of men and women need jobs now.”
Raffensperger also pushed an initiative Monday for more manufacturing in the state. He made an open call for local companies to produce medical supplies and equipment essential to helping stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We have learned a harsh lesson over the last three decades,” he said. “Our country has become overly reliant on overseas suppliers, like China, for critical needs like medical protective equipment and electronics. We need to take steps here at home in America, in Georgia specifically, to create again. I want to invite those with a vision of building and manufacturing in Georgia to make the leap and take the chance.”
About $19 million of state funds were set aside in the state budget for assistance programs for entrepreneurs and startups.
The state has a long-term investment program, Invest Georgia, touted by Raffensperger on Monday. It helps companies raise up to $5 million in capital funding used to finance business startups.
According to the Invest Georgia’s most-recent report, the program funded 48 companies with 1,250 workers in Georgia from 2015 through the end of September 2018.
On March 20, Raffensperger lifted requirements to allow nurses to quickly respond to the pandemic. His office expedited the nursing licensing process and started issuing temporary permits for out-of-state nurses.
Raffensperger said his new plan will be ready in time for lawmakers to review when the legislative session reconvenes next month.