(The Center Square) – A Florida attorney who said he was moving in with his brother in Georgia to vote in the state’s Jan. 5 runoff elections for U.S. Senate is being investigated by the Georgia secretary of state’s office for voter fraud.
Secretary Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday he is investigating Bill Price, who was caught on tape in a speech to the Bay County Florida Republican Party saying he planned to move to Georgia and change his voter registration to vote Jan. 5. He encouraged those in attendance to be “his roommate in Georgia” and also register to vote fraudulently in the state.
Price’s motivation for making the comments was making sure Republicans maintain the majority in the U.S. Senate. Both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs in runoff elections Jan. 5.
Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue faces Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff, and Democrat Raphael Warnock is challenging Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Those races will determine which party holds the majority in the U.S. Senate moving forward.
“Make no mistake, individuals who attempt to undermine the integrity of Georgia’s elections will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “Those who move to Georgia just to vote in the Senate runoffs with no intention of staying are committing a felony that is punishable with jailtime and hefty fines. They will be found, they will be investigated, and they will be punished.”
Raffensperger said Price attempted to register to vote fraudulently, but his registration is still in pending status.
Raffensperger announced earlier this week his office was launching investigations into third-party groups working to register people in other states to vote in Georgia ahead of January’s runoff elections.