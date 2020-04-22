(The Center Square) – The Georgia State Board of Cosmetology and Barbers issued guidance ahead of the state's reopening of salons Friday, but some salon owners say they are not sure it is safe to open their doors.
Elaine Truesdale, founder of the Association of Natural Hair Care Professionals (ANHC Pro) – which has about 1,000 members in Georgia – said Wednesday many of the organization’s members have decided to remain closed until at least sometime in May. A few who operate out of private suites or single-chair salons are planning to open May 1.
“Looking over the standards, I just sent them over today, there is a cost to put the guidelines in place,” she said.
Georgia is under a stay-at-home order until April 30. However, Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Monday allowing salons, spas, beauty schools, gyms, tattoo shops, bowling alleys and fitness centers to open Friday.
Salon and spa owners are required to clean and disinfect their establishments before allowing clients in Friday. Each client would have to pass a temperature check and symptom screening before they can be serviced, according to the state board guidelines.
To continue social distancing rules, services will have to be by appointment only, employees must stay 6 feet apart from each other and salon traffic must be limited.
Clients and the person providing the service will have to wear masks. Stylists have to wear face shields and gloves. Capes and smocks would have to be disposed after each appointment.
“Now, if you weren’t stockpiling items up to this point, then it would be close to impossible to instill,” Truesdale said.
Belinda Baker owns Salon BKB and an adjacent wellness and hair loss center in Decatur. She said it will cost around $850 to stock up on equipment to reopen her salon. With monthly maintenance, Baker estimated she will be spending an extra $200 on top of regular operating costs.
Baker closed her businesses in late March after Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued a stay-at-home order. Baker has lost about $25,000 in revenue, but she said she will not be reopening until she feels like it is safe enough to do so.
Baker is the sole caretaker for her elderly mother, who is at greater risk for severe complications from COVID-19, and she also is worried about the safety of her employees.
“Kemp didn’t say that it was safe to be open,” Baker said. “He said for economic reasons that businesses would be able to go back to work.”
Baker said she will not be comfortable reopening her businesses until she sees a 14-day decline in COVID-19 cases, which adheres to White House guidance.
Kemp said Monday his decision to reopen certain businesses is based on the White House Coronavirus Task Force and public health officials’ criteria for the first phase for lifting restrictions.
As of Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 20,740 cases of COVID-19 – including 836 deaths – and 3,959 hospitalizations. Georgia ranks 12th in the U.S. for states with the most COVID-19 cases.
There were 18,947 cases reported on Monday when Kemp made the announcement. Daily reports for the past week show fluctuations in the confirmed cases.