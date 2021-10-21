(The Center Square) – Georgia’s unemployment rate has dropped to an all-time low, Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) officials announced Thursday.
The state’s unemployment was 3.2% in September, dropping lower than January 2020's 3.3% unemployment rate; two months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“This is excellent progress for Georgia, and it shows that the state’s economy is rapidly recovering and GDOL’s programs, along with other state policies, are working to get people back to work,” GDOL Commissioner Mark Butler said.
The number of employed Georgians increased to more than 5 million for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, and the number of unemployed was reported at the lowest level since June 2001, the GDOL said. Initial unemployment claims were down 19,037 or 40% from August in September. Initial claims were down 86% for the year.
The labor force also has decreased by 37,000 since the onset of the pandemic. The state now has almost twice the number of available jobs than it has people currently looking for jobs.
Most of the new jobs in September were added to retail and wholesale trade (8,000 jobs). The transportation and warehousing industry added 1,800 jobs. Professional, scientific and technical services jobs increased by 1,600 in September, and the accommodation and food services and specialty trade contractors sectors added 1,100 jobs last month.
“Our teams are proactively reaching out to unemployed jobseekers around the state to offer support services with finding a job, along with staff doing specialized recruitments,” Butler said. “However, the response has been muted with some responding that they are holding out for action from Congress for possible new assistance programs.”