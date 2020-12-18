(The Center Square) – Georgia experienced the nations's lowest dip in personal income during the third quarter of the 2020, according to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Georgia was the only state in the quarter that saw personal income decrease by less than 1%. The state’s personal income decreased by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Personal income is money or financial assets people receive. The third quarter runs from July 1 through Sept. 30.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia experienced decreases in personal income as economies started recovering from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nationwide, personal income fell 10% in the third quarter after rising 35% in the second quarter, with support from federal coronavirus relief.
Georgia’s net earnings increased by 52.4%, while the nationwide earnings rose by an average of 32.8%. The transportation and warehouse industry was the biggest contributor to the state's change in personal income.
The state’s personal income from dividends, interest and rent fell by 5.15%, and transfers and receipts also decreased by 64.8%.
California had the second-lowest decrease in personal income, dropping 1.6%, according to the federal report. West Virginia saw the most-drastic drop of 29.9%.