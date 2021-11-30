(The Center Square) – Georgia's highway system ranked 14th in the nation for its cost-effectiveness and condition in Reason Foundation's 26th Annual Highway Report.
The Reason Foundation, a libertarian think-tank, evaluated state-controlled highways' conditions in 13 categories, including pavement condition, traffic congestion, structurally deficient bridges, traffic fatalities and spending per mile.
Georgia has the 13th largest state-owned highway in the nation. The state manages 18% of its nearly 90,000 miles of roadway. It moved up 12 spots from last year, when Reason ranked the state 26th in the nation.
Georgia received its best rankings in urban arterial pavement condition, structurally deficient bridges and rural arterial pavement condition.
To evaluate urban arterial pavement conditions, Reason looked at four-to-eight-lane roadways connecting different parts of an urban area called Urban Other Principal Arterials. While the nationwide average of urban arterial pavement in poor condition is 13.5%, Georgia has 1.7% in poor condition. It ranks first among the states.
According to the Reason report, Georgia's Rural Other Principal Arterials (ROPA), two-to-four-lane roadways that connect different cities or regions, also are in good condition. Only 0.20% of the state's ROPAs are in poor condition. The national average is 1.15%. Georgia ranked third for its rural arterial pavement condition.
Federal law requires all bridges to be inspected for structural and functional adequacy biannually. According to the Reason report, 2.95% of Georgia's 14,835 bridges were deemed "structurally deficient." The national average is 7.46%. Georgia was ranked 7th among other states.
The report is based on state highway agencies' spending and performance data submitted to the federal government and urban congestion data and bridge condition data from over the last year.
The state's worst rankings in the new report were its administrative disbursements per mile, urbanized area congestion and urban fatality rate.
"To improve in the report's overall rankings, Georgia could reduce its urban fatality rate and urban traffic congestion," said Baruch Feigenbaum, lead author of the Annual Highway Report and senior managing director of transportation policy at Reason Foundation.
Georgia ranked 34th for its administrative disbursements per mile and urbanized area congestion. It ranked 41st for its urban fatality rate, with a fatality rate of 1.03 per 100 million urban vehicle miles. The national average is 0.82 per 100 million urban vehicle miles.
North Dakota, Virginia and Missouri have been ranked the top three states for overall highway performance and cost-effectiveness by Reason.