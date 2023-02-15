(The Center Square) — The state of Georgia reported a record-breaking year for international trade for the second consecutive year.
The Peach State surpassed $47.2 billion in exports in 2022, according to federal export data. The volume represents an increase of 11.4% over 2021, 22.5% over 2020 and 14.5% over 2019.
According to the Department of Economic Development's International Trade team, the 2022 export numbers broke the previous record by nearly $5 billion. In 2022, the state's total trade surpassed $196 billion across 221 countries and territories, state officials said.
"Georgia is a global gateway because of consistent investment in our logistics infrastructure and strategic relationships around the world," GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said in an announcement.
"Today's success is the result of a decades-long vision shared by Georgia leaders since the first international trade offices were opened fifty years ago," Wilson added. "The International Trade team, international representatives, and economic development partners across the state open the doors to new opportunities, helping companies achieve transformational success in global markets."
According to information from the Census, Texas led the way with $485.6 billion in exports in 2022, followed by California at $185.5 billion.
According to a Center Square analysis of U.S. Census data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, California saw its 2022 exports increase by 6.1% over 2021, 19% over 2020 and 6.8% over 2019. Meanwhile, Texas saw 2022 exports increase 29% over 2021, 75.6% over 2020 and 47.8% over 2019.
California represented 9% of the nation's roughly $2.1 trillion merchandise export trade in 2022, while Texas represented 23.5%. According to Beacon Economics' analysis of trade statistics, California's share is down from 10% in 2021 and 10.5% in 2019.