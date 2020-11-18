(The Center Square) – After a tweet Wednesday from President Donald Trump regarding Georgia's signature matching process for absentee ballots, the Georgia secretary of state’s office released the number of absentee ballots that were rejected because of signature issues.
The Georgia recount is a joke and is being done UNDER PROTEST. Even though thousands of fraudulent votes have been found, the real number is in matching signatures. Governor must open up the unconstitutional Consent Decree and call in the Legislature!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020
The rejection rate for absentee ballots increased about 350% in the November election when compared with the November 2018 election, which matches the same rate of increase as the total number of absentee ballots accepted, election officials said.
The rejection rate for signature issues was 0.15% in the 2018 and 2020 general elections. Elected officials rejected 2,011 out of 1.3 million absentee ballots in the November 2020 election because of signatures issues. In November 2018, 454 out of 284,393 absentee ballots were rejected.
“In 2018, there was one side of the aisle that had no faith in the outcome of the election. In 2020, the other side of the aisle has no faith in the election,” Georgia voting system implementation manager Gabriel Sterling said. “So we've got to get to a point where people understand our transparency through our audits, through our processes, through the hundreds and thousands of people in the state of Georgia who are elections workers and poll workers in elections offices here, and everybody who's involved in this.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, election workers in Georgia had recounted by hand all of the 5 million votes that were cast in the presidential election as part of the state's audit, Sterling said.
Officials now must conduct “quality control” to review for errors and enter the data. The four counties that found new votes also will have to recertify their results.
All counties are on track to meet the Wednesday night deadline to complete the entire recount and audit process, Sterling said.
“We feel confident in what is happening right now. We haven’t found any other memory cards and nobody’s forgotten anything that we’ve seen yet,” Sterling said. “It doesn’t mean it can’t happen between now and midnight tonight.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, 21 out of the state’s 159 counties still were completing the audit process. More than 5,000 unreported votes were found during the recount, including 2,600 unscanned votes in Floyd County. Votes also were discovered on memory cards in Douglas, Fayette and Walton counties.
The final results and data will published and available to the public by noon Thursday, Sterling said.