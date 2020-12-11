(The Center Square) – Georgia ranks seventh among U.S. states for economic freedom, according to the Fraser Institute's recent analysis.
The Fraser Institute's Economic Freedom of North America report measured 10 variables related to government spending, taxation and labor market regulation in the 50 U.S. states, 10 Canadian provinces and 32 Mexican states based on 2018 data.
According to the report, economic freedom is "the ability of individuals to make their own economic decisions, including what to buy, where to work and whether to start a business."
On a scale of 1 to 10, Georgia scored 7.27 for economic freedom. Its highest ranking among states was in labor market freedom.
The state's labor market scored 7.52 out of 10, making it the fifth "most free" labor market in the U.S., according to Fraser. One of the main contributing factors was the state's smaller government workforce. According to the Georgia Public Policy Foundation (GPPF), the share of government jobs in the state's workforce has declined steadily since 2009 to a three-decades low of 9.4%.
"That means government isn't competing too much for talent with the private sector, which generally boasts a higher level of productivity," said Kyle Wingfield, GPPF president and CEO. "It also means government isn't trying to offer too many services that could be offered by private actors."
Fraser awarded Georgia a 7.82 out of 10 for its fiscal pattern, placing it 10th among states for government spending.
"This indicates Georgia's public sector isn't crowding out private-sector initiatives," Wingfield said. "Georgia has been better on this score in the past, especially in the early 1980s, but it's been trending in the right direction for about a decade."
Georgia's worst ranking was for taxation, where Fraser ranked the state 16th with a score of 6.48 out of 10. Georgia's top tax rate was the most significant contributing factor to its lower ranking for taxes. However, the top rate has declined since 2018, from 6% to 5.75%. Wingfield said lawmakers should find a balance between property, sales and income taxes to raise the state's economic freedom profile.
"Our economy has only transformed more over the past decade, shifting more toward (untaxed) services, new delivery methods for entertainment such as video streaming, and heavily toward e-commerce," Wingfield said. "Taking stock of all of these changes comprehensively, rather than addressing them piecemeal, is the best way to ensure the overall tax code is fair and our economy competitive."
Georgia dropped one spot from the last report, when Fraser ranked it sixth overall, but it has stayed in the top 10 on the report over the past four years.
"Higher levels of economic freedom lead to more opportunity, more prosperity, greater economic growth, more investment and jobs," said Dean Stansel, co-author of the report and a Southern Methodist University economics professor.
According to Fraser, New Hampshire is the most economically free state, followed by Florida and Virginia. New York ranked last. The U.S. ranked sixth in the world in this year's report.
The Fraser Institute is a Canadian-based think tank.