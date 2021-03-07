(The Center Square) – Georgia finished below the national average in a new ranking by the United Health Foundation that examines public health challenges and progress that occurred just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The America’s Health Rankings Annual Report found that the state ranked 37th in health outcomes, such as obesity prevalence and suicide rates.
Unlike in previous years, the report does not assign overall rankings to states. Instead, it offers multiple rankings for the 50 states in the categories of social and economic factors, such as education attainment; physical environment, including air and water quality; clinical care options; behaviors such as tobacco use and physical activity; and the health outcomes.
Nationwide, the obesity rate for adults has risen 15% from 2011 to 2019, the analysis found. And the suicide rate rose 23% between 2009 and 2018, according to the study.
But the share of U.S. adults suffering from multiple chronic conditions dropped from 10.3% in 2018 to 9.5% in 2019.
Researchers anticipate that the coronavirus pandemic will affect nearly every health and economic category monitored in the analysis when the 2020 data is available.
---
2019 Health-Related Data by State
|State
|Above National Average Score Overall?
|Rank on Social & Economic Factors
|Rank on Physical Environment
|Rank on Clinical Care
|Rank on Behaviors
|Rank on Health Outcomes
|Alabama
|No
|43
|23
|43
|46
|48
|Alaska
|Yes
|36
|40
|34
|32
|11
|Arizona
|No
|35
|26
|39
|24
|29
|Arkansas
|No
|48
|11
|42
|45
|47
|California
|Yes
|27
|49
|23
|14
|5
|Colorado
|Yes
|13
|5
|17
|7
|9
|Connecticut
|Yes
|15
|33
|5
|3
|3
|Delaware
|Yes
|16
|18
|16
|30
|35
|Florida
|No
|29
|36
|41
|31
|27
|Georgia
|No
|30
|10
|47
|39
|37
|Hawaii
|Yes
|11
|28
|4
|13
|1
|Idaho
|Yes
|23
|30
|37
|17
|14
|Illinois
|Yes
|24
|32
|24
|23
|28
|Indiana
|No
|32
|27
|38
|36
|36
|Iowa
|Yes
|5
|15
|9
|22
|15
|Kansas
|Yes
|21
|35
|28
|26
|26
|Kentucky
|No
|34
|19
|31
|48
|46
|Louisiana
|No
|50
|48
|40
|50
|50
|Maine
|Yes
|12
|13
|7
|20
|23
|Maryland
|Yes
|18
|8
|10
|14
|8
|Massachusetts
|Yes
|7
|29
|1
|9
|2
|Michigan
|No
|44
|41
|15
|35
|40
|Minnesota
|Yes
|6
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Mississippi
|No
|47
|47
|49
|49
|49
|Missouri
|No
|26
|25
|35
|43
|38
|Montana
|Yes
|25
|22
|32
|8
|41
|Nebraska
|Yes
|17
|21
|13
|18
|20
|Nevada
|No
|31
|14
|48
|38
|30
|New Hampshire
|Yes
|1
|24
|6
|5
|17
|New Jersey
|Yes
|3
|50
|26
|11
|4
|New Mexico
|No
|49
|31
|29
|34
|31
|New York
|Yes
|37
|34
|19
|19
|10
|North Carolina
|No
|22
|9
|27
|36
|31
|North Dakota
|Yes
|10
|1
|18
|28
|16
|Ohio
|No
|42
|39
|29
|41
|39
|Oklahoma
|No
|45
|45
|46
|46
|43
|Oregon
|Yes
|20
|42
|22
|12
|19
|Pennsylvania
|Yes
|27
|46
|8
|33
|34
|Rhode Island
|Yes
|18
|38
|2
|16
|18
|South Carolina
|No
|41
|7
|36
|40
|42
|South Dakota
|Yes
|39
|6
|21
|27
|24
|Tennessee
|No
|40
|17
|44
|42
|44
|Texas
|No
|33
|43
|50
|29
|22
|Utah
|Yes
|2
|12
|25
|2
|6
|Vermont
|Yes
|9
|20
|3
|1
|12
|Virginia
|Yes
|8
|2
|20
|21
|21
|Washington
|Yes
|4
|16
|14
|6
|13
|West Virginia
|No
|46
|44
|33
|44
|45
|Wisconsin
|Yes
|14
|37
|11
|10
|33
|Wyoming
|No
|38
|3
|45
|25
|25
Source: United Health Foundation