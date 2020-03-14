(The Center Square) – The state of Georgia on Saturday announced it was postponing its presidential primaries in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The state’s previously scheduled March 24 primaries now will be held May 19, when Georgia’s local and state primary elections are being held, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement.
Georgia is the second state to postpone its primaries in response to fear over the spread of the coronavirus. On Friday, Louisiana pushed its April primary to June.
Gov. Brian Kemp also signed an emergency declaration Saturday giving the state new authority to respond to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Kemp also signed an executive order to "call up as many as 2,000 Georgia National Guard troops to State Active Duty to address novel coronavirus and COVID-19 in Georgia."