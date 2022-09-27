(The Center Square) — The Georgia Ports Authority approved $60 million for upgrades to its Colonel’s Island Terminal in Brunswick, the country’s second busiest port for total roll-on, roll-off cargo.
A GPA spokeswoman told The Center Square that the authority is pulling the funding for the infrastructure and upgrade projects from port revenues. The money will go toward additional buildings, property development and civil infrastructure to expand Ro/Ro capacity.
"Its position as the nation’s second busiest, but fastest growing Ro/Ro port offers a strong customer endorsement for relying on Georgia Ports," Cliff Pyron, chief commercial officer at GPA, said in an announcement.
The new projects are on top of $186.8 million in improvements the board approved in January and March. The ports are spending $25.4 million, partially drawn from the previously approved $186.8 million and the newly approved $60 million, to upgrade GPA common areas.
In August, Ro/Ro volumes at the Port of Brunswick grew by 3.3% compared to August 2021. The increase to 53,600 units represents an increase of 1,700 units of vehicles and heavy machinery.
The federal government recently granted the Port of Brunswick approval to add a fourth berth at Colonel’s Island. The project will allow the port to better accommodate larger vessels with a capacity of 7,000-plus vehicles, which port authorities said is becoming the industry standard at U.S. ports.
Meanwhile, according to a GPA news release, Nissan North America selected the Port of Brunswick as a new entry point to serve its U.S. markets. Additionally, Wallenius Wilhelmsen Solutions, a global logistics company, is constructing new buildings to support its Nissan and Infiniti auto processing operations.