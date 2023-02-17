(The Center Square) — Georgia officials plan to dole out an additional $15 million to expand broadband in unserved and underserved areas of the state.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced a second round of Capital Projects Fund grants funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars to expand high-speed internet service. The Office of Planning and Budget will administer the funding through a competitive grant process.
The awards follow $234 million in grants Kemp announced in January. Officials said the money would improve connectivity in 28 counties across the state.
"Following the significant investments in high-speed internet expansion I’ve announced over the past year, I’m thankful additional CPF funding is available to help provide access to unserved communities," Kemp, a Republican, said in an announcement.
"These grants will enable us to further close the digital divide in our state, connecting even more Georgians to opportunity," the governor added. "We’ve made great progress in recent years, and we won’t rest on our laurels as we continue to make strategic broadband investments."
Officials said the grants support building broadband networks in communities lacking reliable internet access. Approved projects will use technology to offer high-speed internet access to support a household with multiple users and businesses with competitive needs.
Combined with awardees’ capital matches, the investments total nearly $455 million for more than 76,000 locations.