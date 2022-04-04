(The Center Square) – Georgia officials say the first year of the Multi-Agency Crime Suppression Unit’s operations has been a resounding success, and they vow to continue efforts.
The unit launched amid a rise in violent crime and illicit street racing in Georgia, conducting its “first wave” on April 9, 2021.
Since then, authorities have arrested 451 wanted people and 26 murder suspects. They have also secured 342 stolen and missing weapons and recovered 312 stolen vehicles valued at nearly $6.5 million.
“Proactive policing and high visibility patrols result in crime reduction and improve the quality of life for our citizens,” Georgia Department of Public Safety Col. Chris Wright said in remarks last week.
The Department of Public Safety coordinates the unit and includes the Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The unit has operated in several cities across the state, including Atlanta, Columbus and Macon.
“We’re going to keep chopping, keep up the good work, and go even harder in taking the fight to the street gangs and criminals,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in remarks last week.
Last May, Kemp announced $5 million in funds from the Governor’s Emergency Fund for crime suppression efforts in metro Atlanta. Katie Byrd, a spokeswoman for Kemp, told The Center Square the Department of Public Safety spent about $1.9 million of the initially allocated money.