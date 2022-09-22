(The Center Square) — Unemployment is on the rise in Georgia.
Peach State labor officials said all Regional Commissions saw an increase in unemployment rates in August.
The Atlanta Regional Commission — Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties — saw its non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increase slightly from 2.8% in July to 3% in August. It remains lower than a year ago when it stood at 4%.
"As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search for seasonal, full-time, and part-time employees to fill vacancies in preparation for the holiday employment season," Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in an announcement.
The state’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3.1% in August, up from 2.9% in July and down from 3.9% in August 2021. Georgia’s civilian labor force declined by 21,820 in August but was 78,716 higher than in August 2021.
Georgia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8% in August, the same as July and down from 3.7% in August 2021. The national non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.8% in August, the same as July and down from 5.3% in August 2021.
The Coastal Georgia Regional Commission — Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, and Screven counties — and the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission — Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union, and White counties — saw their labor forces rise in August.