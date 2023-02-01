(The Center Square) — A global auto parts supplier plans to spend nearly $76 million on a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County.
However, it is not clear whether Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of any incentives state officials offered the company.
Seoyon E-HWA plans to create 740 new direct and indirect jobs as part of the project. Officials said production at the new facility, located at the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center, should start in October 2024.
"Seoyon E-Hwa is an automobile manufacturer in various countries such as Korea, Europe, and India," Ryu Yang-seok, Seoyon E-Hwa's chairman, said in an announcement.
"With our experience in developing and producing parts, it is an honor to be able to supply electric vehicle parts in Chatham County, Georgia," the chairman added. "With the establishment of Seoyon E-Hwa Savannah, we hope that it will not only provide new jobs in the region but also contribute to making Savannah a central city for automobile development and production."
Seoyon's LaGrange location employs 630 full-time employees. The company supplies several auto manufacturers, including Hyundai and Kia.
A Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative declined to release information about what incentives the state provided to the company and its cost to Georgia taxpayers. A news release indicates the state provided Georgia Quick Start workforce training, which provides "customized, job-specific training."
However, the spokesperson told The Center Square that the project is "still active." The designation allows state officials to decline to release details about tax incentives the state offered to entice a company to locate in Georgia.