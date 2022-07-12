(The Center Square) – New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that total nonfarm payrolls nationwide increased by 372,000 jobs in June, a higher-than-expected increase. At the same time, the national unemployment rate remained at 3.6%.
A Georgia nonprofit says the real story is found at the state level, as many workers are opting to leave many states for places like the Peach State.
“The job numbers are seen as positive overall, but the real story is at the state level where economically free states are performing so much better than more restrictive states,” Erik Randolph, the director of research for the Georgia Center for Opportunity, said in a statement.
“Of the 14 states that have recovered all their jobs lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 12 of them are governed by leaders more friendly to economic freedom,” Randolph added. “Recent migration data show that businesses and workers are leaving more restrictive states – like California and New York – to migrate to more free states, like Georgia, Texas, Florida and Tennessee. These states are far better positioned to weather an economic recession as well.”
Last month, Georgia officials said the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate hit an all-time low of 3% in May. However, subsequently released numbers showed that the nonseasonally adjusted state rate increased from 2.5% in April to 2.7% in May.