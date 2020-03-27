(The Center Square) – Gov. Brian Kemp has deployed the Georgia National Guard to one of the state’s hardest-hit areas to help contain the spread of COVID-19, he announced Friday.
Two medical support teams have been assigned to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and five other service members have been deployed to Pruitt Palmyra Nursing Home in Albany.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus.
As of Friday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 193 cases of COVID-19 in Dougherty County, where Albany is located. The county has the second-highest number of cases in the state behind much larger Fulton County, which has 307 cases.
Fulton County has a population of over 1 million people, and Dougherty County has about 91,000 residents.
GDPH has reported a total of 2,001 COVID-19 cases in the state, including 64 deaths – of which 16 were at Phoebe Putney facilities Thursday.
The two teams of 22 service members, which include one doctor, two physician assistants, four nurses, 13 military medics and a medical supply specialist, arrived at Phoebe Putney on Thursday to provide the hospital more medical support. They have also equipped the hospital with five ventilators, which has been a critical life-saving tool for patients who have difficulty breathing.
“I am deeply grateful to the men and women of the Georgia National Guard fighting this pandemic," Kemp said. “Working with GEMA, DPH, and our partners in the medical field, the Georgia National Guard is providing critical support in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its impact on our state.”
State officials said Friday the Georgia National Guard teams are appointed based on “the point of need."
In addition to the two teams deployed to Albany, 12 more teams have been assigned across the state.
COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.