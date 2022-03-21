(The Center Square) – A federal judge sentenced a Georgia business owner to serve three years in prison after pleading guilty to fraudulently collecting Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.
Anthony J. Boncimino, 47, of Sycamore previously pleaded guilty to a count of money laundering.
U.S. District Judge Louis Sands ordered Boncimino last week to pay more than $802,300 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA). The judge also sentenced Boncimino to three years of supervised release after his 36-month prison term.
Boncimino admitted he created a pair of fictitious companies and falsified payroll information to secure PPP loans for his moving business. Federal officials said Boncimino collected more than $2.6 million in four PPP loans from three banks.
The feds said Boncimino submitted fraudulent records, including fake IRS forms for the companies, to the banks and the SBA. Boncimino used the money to pay state and federal taxes and told investigators he wanted a “safety net” for his moving business and family, according to a news release.
Boncimino paid more than $1.3 million on two loans before sentencing, and the feds also seized more than $507,500 from Boncimino’s bank accounts.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is pursuing federal prosecution against those who deliberately cheated programs available for small businesses and citizens struggling to stay afoot during the global pandemic,” U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said in a statement. “Protecting honorable and hard-working people from fraudsters is a priority for our office and our law enforcement partners.”