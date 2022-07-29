(The Center Square) — The Georgia Lottery Corp. said it has raised more than $25.3 billion for education in Georgia since its inception nearly three decades ago.
Numbers from the Georgia Lottery's website indicate profits in fiscal 2022 were about $1.5 billion. That would roughly equal the Georgia Lottery’s announced profits in fiscal 2021, which marked the sixth consecutive year lottery profits exceeded $1 billion.
Profits from the Georgia Lottery, which began in 1993, pay for educational programs. These programs include the state’s HOPE Scholarship Program and its voluntary Pre-K Program. More than 2 million students have received a HOPE Scholarship, and more than 1.6 million have participated in the state’s Pre-K Program, lottery and state officials said.
"Our new milestone of $25 billion raised for education is a significant achievement with a wide-reaching impact for Georgia’s students, families, communities, and economy," Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said in an announcement. "We remain committed to our mission to maximize revenues for HOPE and Pre-K, and will continue working diligently each day to ensure that Georgia’s students attain a quality education from start to finish with these important programs."
A spokesperson for the Georgia Lottery said they were too busy to supply more data about the money raised for education immediately.