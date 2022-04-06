(The Center Square) – Georgia lawmakers signed off on legislation that proponents say ensures locally-approved charter schools receive a share of tax revenue from local school districts.
This week, the state Senate voted 45-9 in favor of House Bill 1215. The state House previously voted 113-45 in favor of the legislation.
In addition, HB 1215 amends what qualifies as a charter school under state law and eliminates additional audit requirements for virtual charter schools. It also allows students to transfer to a charter school during the school year rather than waiting for the year to end.
Lawmakers also signed off on an additional $3 million in the fiscal 2023 budget for charter school facilities.
"These crucial changes to state law will provide greater funding equity for locally-approved public charter schools and give Georgia students more opportunities to access a public school that best fits their needs," Tony Roberts, president and CEO of the Georgia Charter Schools Association, said in a news release. "We’re also pleased state lawmakers approved a vital increase in state facilities funding. The additional funding will help charters offset the significant facilities costs they pay out of their operating budgets due to a lack of access to affordable capital."
Separately, lawmakers signed off on another high-profile piece of schools-related legislation, an amended version of House Bill 1084. Proponents said the measure, which would outline a Parents’ Bill of Rights, gives parents recourse if they object to the curriculum taught in public schools, while critics say it would worsen a teacher shortage.
Both measures head to Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, for his signature.