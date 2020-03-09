House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Brett Harrell announced Monday he will introduce legislation that will lower the personal income tax rate in Georgia from a top rate of 5.75 percent to a flat rate of 5.375 percent.
The current progressive income tax in Georgia has rates ranging from 1 percent to 5.75 percent. Individuals with income of $7,000 or higher – and a married couple filing jointly with an income of $10,000 or higher – pay the top rate of 5.75 percent.
Harrell's proposal, which he unveiled alongside Speaker of the House David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England, R-Auburn, would create a flat rate of 5.375 percent.
“The initiative responds to the pressing needs of our state in a fiscally responsible way, while maintaining our focus on reducing the burden of government on everyday Georgians,” Harrell, R-Snellville, said in a news release. “The tax reform measure will keep our promise to our citizens by flattening and cutting the personal income tax rate. This 2020 tax reform package makes Georgia’s tax system fairer, flatter and allows Georgian’s to keep more of their hard-earned money.”
The corporate tax rate would remain at a flat 5.75 percent. Harrell's proposal would institute a new Georgia Income Tax Credit for working families to offset the flattening of the tax brackets. The proposal also includes tripling the Adoption Tax Credit from $2,000 to $6,000.
“Today we are introducing the largest income tax cut for individuals in Georgia’s history,” Ralston said in a news release. “In 2018, we promised Georgians meaningful tax relief, and this is the second step in delivering on that promise. I appreciate Chairman Brett Harrell’s work on this comprehensive reform package and applaud his commitment to Georgia’s hardworking taxpayers.”
The General Assembly passed House Bill 918 in 2018. It reduced the personal income tax rate for the first time since 1937 – from 6 percent to 5.75 percent.
Harrell's plan would go into effect Jan. 1, 2021. According to a news release, it would provide about $250 million in total tax relief each year.
