(The Center Square) – Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said accusations regarding the Georgia Department of Labor’s failure to issue timely unemployment payments are baseless.
Members of the House Democratic Caucus Subcommittee on COVID-19 held a hearing this week where more than a handful of unemployed Georgians made pleas for unemployment compensation. Some of them said they have been waiting for months for payments.
The group of Democrats is pressuring Butler to process and pay outstanding claims. They said the GDOL has violated federal law, which requires unemployment benefits to be paid within 21 days to those who qualify. However, GDOL officials said the outstanding claims didn’t meet the initial eligibility guidelines or were rejected by employers and must go through another level of review.
The Democratic caucus sent a letter to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation last week, calling for an investigation and audit of the GDOL process and fraudulent claims. They also have asked congressional leaders for a federal probe.
“If a request can be made to the attorney general to investigate the Secretary of State and the State Election Board concerning allegations of voter fraud, I am sure we can request the same attorney general to investigate the GDOL for fraud and for a forensic audit,” said Rep. Viola Davis, D-Stone Mountain.
Butler, who is a Republican, said some of the demands and actions are “appalling.”
“I agree that an investigation with Attorney General Carr’s office should take place but needs to focus on the harassment of my employees and my department to pay claims that legally cannot be paid,” Butler told The Center Square in a statement.
Unemployed workers who testified Monday said their payments were stalled by fraud, or they still were waiting on a response from GDOL for as long as six months.
Butler said all of the claims were processed according to the federal requirement of unemployment determinations. A spokesperson for the department also said the GDOL has a specific team that handles the referrals from lawmakers, and it previously reached out to the workers from the virtual hearing.
“When issuing state and federal payments, the GDOL must ensure claimants are eligible for benefits in accordance with state and federal requirements,” Butler said. “When these requirements are not met, benefits cannot be released. The individuals that shared their stories [Monday] on the call had already been contacted before the call even occurred and their claims included discharges, severances, quits, and job refusals.”
Butler said since March, more than 111,000 claimants who applied for regular unemployment insurance benefits were fired or quit and require an eligibility review. More than 113,000 claimants have not worked in 18 months or have no wages, according to Butler. More than 400,000 claimants have reported working but are not showing enough wages to establish an unemployment claim, and more than 31,000 claims have been flagged for fraud, he said.
Democrats asked the U.S. Department of Labor in October to conduct a review of the state agency and for Congress to examine the state's unpaid valid unemployment claims, review its data and perform a full audit of the agency's process. They also sent the GDOL a records request for information on unprocessed claims in July and demanded Butler open a call center to provide claim support.
“As of today, promises have been made, but we have yet to see a call center open to serve the people,” Rep. Kim Schofield, D-Atlanta, said in a statement Tuesday. “We are at a critical juncture where people’s lives continue to be disrupted, families are being displaced and are experiencing food insecurity because of the pace in which the GDOL has failed to resolve these longstanding issues.”