(The Center Square) – Georgia has awarded more than $5.6 million in grants to law enforcement agencies, state officials announced Friday.
The grants will fund law enforcement training programs. It is part of Gov. Brian Kemp's larger effort to bolster public safety and reduce crime.
"We are committed to providing our brave law enforcement officers the specialized training and resources they need to keep Georgians safe," Kemp said in a statement. "This grant program will help pay for essential training – including in use of force and deescalation – for state and local law enforcement officers to ensure they are prepared for whatever they may encounter while protecting their communities."
Kemp and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) Executive Director Jay Neal said the money was divided into 46 grants for state and law enforcement agencies.
The governor has allocated $110 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to curtail violent crime and support the state's judicial system. Kemp also has directed $7 million for a crime suppression unit from his emergency fund. Kemp directed ARPA funding for $1,000 bonuses for first responders in September. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has proposed giving Georgians tax credits for donating to their local law enforcement agency.