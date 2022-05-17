(The Center Square) — Georgia is doling out more than $415 million in federal relief money as grants to help nonprofits recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money, which goes to more than 30 recipients, is from the American Rescue Plan's Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
"We remained focused on protecting lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic, and our approach gave us a leg up in the Great Recovery," Gov. Brian Kemp said in an announcement. "I'm proud of our state's resilience, and as of today, we have worked hard and identified ways to further deliver assistance to hardworking Georgians, support businesses and speed up the recovery of impacted industries, and rebuild crucial public services.
"Our balanced and targeted approach has also allowed us to ensure we are accounting for additional high-need areas. On top of the awards we are announcing today, we are also announcing the creation of a Victims Service Provider Grant as well as the Georgia Investments in Housing Grant. Both will help us serve those most vulnerable in our communities — like crime victims and individuals experiencing homelessness."
The state is allotting $150 million to the Georgia Hotel & Lodging Association to help Georgia hoteliers. Katie Byrd, a spokesperson for Kemp, did not immediately respond to a request for more info about the specific number of grant recipients.