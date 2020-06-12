(The Center Square) – The state of Georgia put in place a 25-person limitation on gatherings in response during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Ballotpedia rundown on restrictions to protect public health that states began rolling back in April.
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp issued the stay-at-home order in Georgia, whose gathering limitations were tied to social-distancing requirements.
All 50 states implemented some kind of restriction during the virus pandemic on educational institutions, businesses or public gatherings, according to the analysis by the Ballotpedia website. Restrictions not only varied from state to state but by jurisdictions within states, the study found.
With states now beginning to roll back restrictions on government agencies, shops and social events, the website is now monitoring the reopening strategies state by state and the political discussions surrounding them.
Gathering Size Limits by State Enacted During the Virus Outbreak
|State
|Governor's Party Affiliation
|Who Issued State's Stay-at-Home Orders?
|Gathering Size Limit
|Alabama
|Republican
|Gov. Kay Ivey, State Health Director Scott Harris
|No
|Alaska
|Republican
|Gov. Mike Dunleavy
|50
|Arizona
|Republican
|Gov. Doug Ducey
|No
|Arkansas
|Republican
|Gov. Asa Hutchinson
|50
|California
|Democratic
|Gov. Gavin Newsom
|No (counties may set gathering size limits)
|Colorado
|Democratic
|Gov. Jared Polis
|10
|Connecticut
|Democratic
|Gov. Ned Lamont
|10
|Delaware
|Democratic
|Gov. John Carney
|10
|Florida
|Republican
|Gov. Ron DeSantis
|10
|Georgia
|Republican
|Gov. Brian Kemp
|25 (social distancing)
|Hawaii
|Democratic
|Gov. David Ige
|10
|Idaho
|Republican
|Gov. Brad Little, Director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Dave Jeppsen
|50
|Illinois
|Democratic
|Gov. J.B. Pritzker
|10
|Indiana
|Republican
|Gov. Eric Holcomb
|100
|Iowa
|Republican
|Gov. Kim Reynolds
|10
|Kansas
|Democratic
|Gov. Laura Kelly
|No
|Kentucky
|Democratic
|Gov. Andy Beshear
|10
|Louisiana
|Democratic
|Gov. John Bel Edwards
|No
|Maine
|Democratic
|Gov. Janet Mills
|50
|Maryland
|Republican
|Gov. Larry Hogan
|10
|Massachusetts
|Republican
|Gov. Charlie Baker
|10
|Michigan
|Democratic
|Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
|10
|Minnesota
|Democratic
|Gov. Tim Walz
|10
|Mississippi
|Republican
|Gov. Tate Reeves, Secretary of State Michael Watson
|50 (indoor)
100 (outdoor)
|Missouri
|Republican
|Gov. Mike Parson
|No
|Montana
|Democratic
|Gov. Steve Bullock
|50
|Nebraska
|Republican
|N/A
|25 (regionally)
|Nevada
|Democratic
|Gov. Steve Sisolak
|50
|New Hampshire
|Republican
|Gov. Chris Sununu
|10
|New Jersey
|Democratic
|Gov. Phil Murphy
|10
|New Mexico
|Democratic
|Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Department of Health Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel
|5
|New York
|Democratic
|Gov. Andrew Cuomo
|10 (religious and Memorial Day)
|North Carolina
|Democratic
|Gov. Roy Cooper
|10 indoors, 25 outdoors
|North Dakota
|Republican
|N/A
|500
|Ohio
|Republican
|Gov. Mike DeWine, Department of Health Director Amy Acton
|10
|Oklahoma
|Republican
|Gov. Kevin Stitt
|No
|Oregon
|Democratic
|Gov. Kate Brown
|25 (regionally)
|Pennsylvania
|Democratic
|Gov. Tom Wolf, Health Secretary Rachel Levine
|250 (regionally)
|Rhode Island
|Democratic
|Gov. Gina Raimondo
|15
|South Carolina
|Republican
|Gov. Henry McMaster
|3
|South Dakota
|Republican
|N/A
|None
|Tennessee
|Republican
|Gov. Bill Lee
|50
|Texas
|Republican
|Gov. Greg Abbott
|None
|Utah
|Republican
|N/A
|50
|Vermont
|Republican
|Gov. Phil Scott
|25
|Virginia
|Democratic
|Gov. Ralph Northam
|10
|Washington
|Democratic
|Gov. Jay Inslee
|5 (regional)
|West Virginia
|Republican
|Gov. Jim Justice
|25
|Wisconsin
|Democratic
|Gov. Tony Evers, Department of Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm
|None
|Wyoming
|Republican
|N/A
|25 indoors; 250 outdoors
Source: Ballotpedia.com