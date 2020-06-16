(The Center Square) – George House Speaker David Ralston said Tuesday citizen's arrest and police reforms will not be tackled as part of the Legislature's reconvened session, at least not in the House.
With nine days remaining in the session, which was delayed for three months because of COVID-19, Ralston doesn't think that's enough time to pass anything meaningful.
"Those are big subjects," Ralston said during a news conference Tuesday from the state Capitol in Atlanta. "Reforming citizen's arrest and policing reform I think are topics that are worthy of discussion, but you certainly don't want to tackle issues like that in haste."
Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, said he is committed to empowering the House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee to examine the issues and bring proposals that warrant consideration to the next legislative session.
The high profile deaths of unarmed black men Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks in Georgia and George Floyd in Minnesota have brought the issues of citizen's arrest, policing and hate crimes to the forefront in Georgia.
Floyd was killed on Memorial Day in Minneapolis while a police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. Brooks was shot and killed Friday night in the parking lot of an Atlanta Wendy's while running from police after a physical struggle with them.
Arbery was jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick in February when he was confronted by father-and-son duo Gregory and Travis McMichael. Arbery was shot and killed during a fight over Travis McMichael's shotgun.
In addition to citizen's arrest reform, Arbery's death has reignited the debate of hate crimes legislation in Georgia.
The House passed House Bill 426 in March 2019. It raises the penalty for crimes that are committed based on the victim's race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability or physical disability. It has sat in the Senate ever since.
When asked about it Tuesday, Ralston told the reporter to ask the Senate.
"I've used every public opportunity I've had over the last two months to talk about it, to ask [the Senate] to pass the bill, to not delay, to pass a clean bill," Ralston said. "We're still waiting on seeing a bill, and it hasn't been given a committee hearing. So that question needs to be addressed to [the Senate]. I can't speak for [the Senate]."
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who serves as president of the Senate, told Fox News on Monday that passing a hate crimes bill is a priority for him.
"We have got an opportunity to perfect a piece of legislation that came over to us from the House and have an opportunity to empower communities," he said. "Not just a single prosecutor that might or might not think it's a good idea to seek a hate crime [charge].
"This is an opportunity for us to empower a community and a grand jury to bring forward the charge of a hate crime and allow the opportunity for the courtroom to hear that charge and for us to move forward," Duncan said. "I think this is a big opportunity for us here in Georgia."