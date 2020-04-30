(The Center Square) – Georgia House Speaker David Ralston told House members and staff Thursday he anticipates Georgia's legislative session to resume June 11.
The General Assembly suspended its session March 13 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While we continue to deal with the virus and resulting public health needs, we have turned our attention to resuming our legislative session as we still have several pressing public policy issues and, most importantly, a revised FY21 state budget on which to work," Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, wrote in a memo House members and staff.
The June 11 resumption date still is subject to change. Ralston noted he still is working with Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and the Senate to finalize the date.
Duncan would like to see the session restart May 14. A note from Duncan's office to Senate members Thursday reiterated that desire, expressing the need to get back to work and finish a budget so teachers and state agencies can start planning for the future.
"At the end of the day, both the Speaker and Lieutenant Governor must agree on the date of return," the note from Duncan's office read. "Unfortunately for us, time is not on our side. The House can simply withold (sic) consent past our proposed May 14 start date and force us to agree to their June 11 date.
"I know Speaker Ralston is negotiating in good faith and doing what he thinks is best for the state, but as you probably know, minority leader Bob Trammell and Chief Deputy Whip Dar'shun Kendrick are refusing to come back in May and insisting on a June start date," the note read.
Ralston said he has asked House Majority Leader Jon Burns, R-Newington, and Trammell, D-Luthersville, to co-chair a committee and advise him on how the House can safely conduct its business.
House committee chairs can start holding virtual committee meetings May 4 via online meeting platforms, Ralston's memo said. In-person committee meetings at the Capitol can resume May 19 and will be subject to the provisions of any applicable public health directives.
No votes or formal action on business can be taken until the session resumes, Ralston wrote, but committees can hear testimony and discuss legislation.
"Thank you for your continued service to our state and its citizens," Ralston wrote. "I look forward to seeing you again soon and wish you and your families continued good health and safety."