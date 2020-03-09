The Georgia House Appropriations Committee on Monday pulled back one of Gov. Brian Kemp’s top priorities for the upcoming fiscal year – a $2,000 teacher pay raise.
The committee has proposed a $1,000 teacher pay raise instead, and has approved about 20 percent of Kemp’s state staffing cuts. Other state employees are looking at a 2 percent raise in 2021 if the House has its way.
Leaders of the House Appropriations Committee and subcommittees spelled out their recommendations for the $28.7 billion budget Monday at the state capitol.
“We had to balance our needs and education in the proposed educator pay raise,” House Appropriations Education Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Robert Dickey, R-Musella, said.
The House spending plan will give teachers a 2.7 percent salary increase, which would be an overall 11.7 percent pay raise over two years. Lawmakers approved a $3,000 pay raise last year.
“It is going to be a little disappointing to some that we're not going to the $2,000 number,” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England, R-Auburn, said. “However, in talking to teachers and educators, not only in my district but from around the state, most if not all have told me that they understand that many of the things that we're looking and seeking to go back in and kind of backfill, are things that are important to them not only as a teacher but as a resident of the state.”
In September, Kemp ordered state agencies to reduce spending by 4 percent in fiscal 2020 and another 6 percent in fiscal 2021. The governor released his proposal for the spending reductions to lawmakers at the beginning of the legislative session. Each chamber has to review the plan and make their recommendations.
House budget writers believe the proposed cuts in hundreds of state positions would increase the workload for the existing employees.
“It’s not only an issue of morale and keeping folks on the job, but it's also on the backside of the issue of training cost,” England said. “In many of these agencies, many of these professions will spend quite a bit of state funds to train these individuals only to have them leave after a short period of time.”
In some cases, employees will get as much an additional 5 percent.
Some of the other major House changes to the budget include adding $7 million for Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants, redirecting $3 million in existing funds for an electronic health records project in state prisons, and an additional $10 million for health-care expenses.
The House will have to vote on the fiscal 2021 budget, then it will be sent to the Senate for review. The House and Senate will have to hold a joint meeting to come to a final agreement before it's sent to Kemp to sign.
The amended 2020 budget, which ends on June 30, still has to be finalized by a conference committee. So far, the Legislature has agreed to more than $150 million in cuts.
– The Center Square