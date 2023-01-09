(The Center Square) — The Georgia House kicked off business on Monday by electing state Rep. Jon Burns, R-Newington, as its new speaker.
Burns, who was first elected to the House in 2004 and elected as House majority leader in 2015, is the 75th House speaker and was unopposed in his nomination. He succeeds former state Rep. David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, who died last year after announcing his plan to step down as speaker.
"I am honored to have the trust and confidence of my colleagues in the House to serve as their Speaker," Burns said in a statement. "My vision for the House is straightforward – the House will continue to lead.
"It will continue to be independent while working with our colleagues in the Senate and the Governor," Burns added. "It will continue to champion policies which keep Georgia a great place to live, to work, and to raise a family."
Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones, R-Milton, served as the 74th state House speaker after Ralston’s death and was the state’s first female House speaker. On Monday, the House elected Jones as speaker pro tempore.
Meanwhile, the state Senate elected Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, as its president pro tempore.