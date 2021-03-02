(The Center Square) – Opponents of the state election law overhaul approved by the Georgia House say the measure could cost taxpayers millions of dollars.
The 66-page measure, House Bill 531, would revise the absentee and in-person voting process, change the timing of elections and limit jungle primaries. It also would block private funding of elections, give the General Assembly the power to elect a chairperson of the State Election Board and make the secretary of state an ex-officio nonvoting member of the board.
Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, who presented the bill Monday, said the measure would restore confidence in the state's voting system, which faced national scrutiny in the November election.
"This bill is probably the beginning of several measures that we will consider over the next few years to try to improve our voting system," Fleming said. "Ever since I've been down here in the legislature, every other year there's a vote on a bill trying to make adjustments and make it better for Georgians to vote."
House and Senate Republicans have rolled out a series of legislation in response to the presidential race in November. The tight race between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden prompted three recounts and numerous lawsuits and threats from Trump's campaign and supporters.
Democrats said the legislation was proposed in response to Trump's loss of the historically right-leaning state.
Rep. Kim Alexander, D-Hiram, said HB 531 would increase election expenses for local governments and cost Georgians $52.7 million in taxes every election cycle.
"Not only [would] HB 531 levy unfunded mandates on Georgia's counties, it will also significantly hamper the ability of county boards of elections to receive grant money to cover these mandates," Alexander said. "We know that Georgia counties relied on at least $32.9 million worth of grant money to pay poll workers, ensure election security, buy equipment to ensure ballots were counted swiftly and keep polling places open. Now Georgia counties will need to ask taxpayers to cover the $32.9 million in local funding created by HB 531."
Several questions and allegations after the November election were centered around absentee ballots. HB 531 would revamp the state's signature-matching process.
Under the bill, absentee ballot envelopes also must include the voter's driver's license or identification card number, date of birth or the last four digits of their Social Security number. It requires voters to submit identification documents when requesting an absentee ballot and changes the start dates and deadlines for absentee ballot applications. The measure also allows early scanning of the absentee ballots, reduces the number of ballot drop boxes and clarifies other language in the law regarding the absentee voting process.
If HB 531 becomes law, Fleming said it would make in-person voting around the state more uniform. The polling precincts would be required to follow the same voting schedules and reduce Sunday voting to one Sunday in each county.
The bill allows poll workers to assist at precincts in neighboring counties and instructs precinct officials to take specific measures to reduce wait times. It also prohibits giveaways of food and drinks at polling locations.
In addition to limiting jungle primaries, the measure changes when runoff elections must be held from nine weeks to four weeks after the general election and creates instant runoff elections for military and overseas voters.
Opponents of the bill also argue it disenfranchises Black voters. It bans buses from transporting voters to the polling sites to vote unless there is an emergency declaration. The provision would block "Souls to Polls," a Sunday voting initiative that has transported Black voters from church services to the polls for decades.
"Voter suppression is a byproduct of white supremacy. The preamble of the Constitution begins with the words, 'We the people.' However, over the course of our nation's history, that phrase always leaves someone out," Alexander said. "Now Republicans in the Georgia General Assembly are trying to change the rules of the election here in Georgia."
The House approved the measure Monday with a 97-72 vote. It now heads to the Senate for consideration.