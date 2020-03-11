(The Center Square) – A bill that would replace Georgia’s personal income tax structure is one step closer to becoming law.
The House voted 100-68 in favor of House Bill 949, which would remove the state’s progressive personal income tax rate that ranges from 1 percent to 5.75 percent and replace it with a flat rate of 5.375 percent.
The bill’s sponsors said the bill will offer tax relief for Georgians, while opposition leaders said it could put the state in financial jeopardy.
Rep. Brett Harrell, R-Snellville, said HB 949 will offer $250 million in tax relief. The bill stems from House Bill 918, which passed in 2018 and called for the income tax rate to be reduced in 2019 and 2020.
“I believe it's important that, number one, we keep our promise,” Harrell said, adding the new flat rate also will benefit small businesses.
Under the current structure, Georgians with an income of $7,000 or higher – and a married couple filing jointly with an income of $10,000 or higher – pay the top rate of 5.75 percent. To compensate for the tax burden on low-income earners, a new Georgia Income Tax Credit would be instituted under the bill.
House Democrats argue the bill not only will come with a cost to the state, but it also favors high-income earners.
“Specifically, taxpayers that earn over $108,000 are the ones who stand to benefit the most,” said House Minority Leader Bob Trammell, D-Luthersville. “If you earn over $545,000, about 42 percent of this entire tax break will be those taxpayers.”
Georgia State University's fiscal researchers estimate the bill would reduce fiscal revenue by $76.3 million in 2020. The state could lose as much as $248.6 million in revenue in 2023, they said. The changes also would require the $300,000 in additional Department of Revenue staff time, researchers said.
After lowering the top tax rate to 5.75 percent in 2019, state economists projected the state will have a revenue shortfall of about $500 million. Democrats blame that shortfall for the cuts to state spending proposed by Gov. Brian Kemp for the next two years.
The bill also supports Kemp’s plan for tripling the Adoption Tax Credit from $2,000 to $6,000.
Another provision of the bill updates the state’s Internal Revenue Code to match federal code.
Those changes include lower credits for medical expenses and an extension of tuition deductions. It also adds provisions from the federal Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act, which is aimed at improving retirement options for workers.
Trammell believes adding the other tax provisions to the bill was just a ploy to offset the projections or “soften” the impact.
“Now maybe there's revenue generated from other measures that we've passed that will compensate, that time will tell,” he said. “But I would submit to you that we should go very slowly.”
The bill, which passed the House on Tuesday, heads to the Senate for review.